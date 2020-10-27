Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NAF wings pilot officer, reaffirms commitment to safeguarding nation’s territorial integrity
News photo News Diary Online  - The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Tuesday winged pilot officer, Ibrahim Ibrahim, having successfully completed his one-year flying training course with the Indian Air Force. [...] The post NAF wings pilot officer, reaffirms commitment to safeguarding ...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

NAF wings another combat helicopter pilot The Guardian:
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Tuesday winged another combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Shehu Ibrahim, after his Basic and Advanced Helicopter Flying Training at the Indian Air Force Helicopter Flying Training School, Hakimpat, India. The winging ...
Ohanaeze denounces IPOB, reaffirms commitment to a united Nigeria Ripples:
Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Worldwide has reaffirmed their commitment and support to a united Nigeria. The youth wing of Ohanaeze stated this in a statement on Tuesday by its president, Ambassador Arthur Obiora in Awka, Anambra State The group was reacting ...
Access Bank Reaffirms Commitment To Customers The Info Stride:
Access Bank Plc, has reiterated it’s commitment in serving their customers. The bank in a post promised to help their customers get back on track by supporting businesses both large and small scale.
Insurgency: NAF wings another combat helicopter pilot Blueprint:
… As 200 personnel undergo training The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Tuesday winged another combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Shehu Ibrahim, after his Basic and Advanced Helicopter Flying Training at the Indian Air Force Helicopter Flying Training ...


   More Picks
1 #EndSARS: Two officers, one civilian killed in Ondo — CP - Vanguard News, 54 mins ago
2 Six policemen, four civilians killed in Lagos’ bloody week of violence - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
3 Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Rise To 62,224 With 113 New Infections, Deaths Now 1,135 - Aledeh, 8 hours ago
4 Bauchi government sets up judicial panel of inquiry on police brutality - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
5 UCL: Real Madrid peg back M’gladbach as Liverpool, City, Bayern secure wins - Ripples, 8 hours ago
6 We disbursed N6 billion to poor households in Zamfara ' Humanitarian minister, Sadiya Umar-Farouq - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 Family release obituary of #EndSARS protester, Anthony Unuode who died after he was stabbed by hoodlums during the protest in Abuja - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 Police parade hoodlum who participated in attacking a police station and went away with the DPO's uniform (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
9 Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury two-fight schedule released - Today, 11 hours ago
10 Rivers community protests as sea pirates attack passenger boat, kill father of six - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info