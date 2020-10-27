Police parade hoodlum who participated in attacking a police station and went away with the DPO's uniform (video) Linda Ikeji Blog - One of the hoodlums who participated in attacking and setting a police station ablaze in Lagos state has been arrested. He was arrested while rocking the uniform of a DPO. He was paraded before newsmen by the Lagos state police command today October 27.



News Credibility Score: 99%