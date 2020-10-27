Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police parade hoodlum who participated in attacking a police station and went away with the DPO's uniform (video)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - One of the hoodlums who participated in attacking and setting a police station ablaze in Lagos state has been arrested. He was arrested while rocking the uniform of a DPO. He was paraded before newsmen by the Lagos state police command today October 27.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Police parade hoodlum who participated in attacking police station and went away with DPO’s uniform (Video) Yaba Left Online:
One of the hoodlums who participated in the attacking and setting of a police station ablaze in Lagos state has been arrested.
Police parade hoodlum who attacked police station and went away with the DPO’s uniform Within Nigeria:
Following his participation in attacking and setting a police station ablaze in Lagos state, a hoodlum has been arrested.


   More Picks
1 Police parade hoodlum who participated in attacking a police station and went away with the DPO's uniform (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
2 Rivers community protests as sea pirates attack passenger boat, kill father of six - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 Unborn baby boy stuns parents when a 4D scan shows him giving them the middle finger  (Photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 Six policemen and four civilians killed in Lagos violence- Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Osumosu says as he lists damage done during #EndSARS protests - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
5 "Living with Meghan made me aware of unconscious racial bias"-- Prince Harry reveals (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
6 Video shows Cardi B confronting police when they dragged her husband, Offset from his car last week (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 Brazilian prisoner nicknamed Lucifer is accused of murdering 48 other inmates during his 25 years behind bars - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
8 Trending video of a Nigerian soldier advising youths in Kubwa, Abuja against looting food items meant for NYSC Corp members - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
9 Abandoned newborn baby found dead inside church in Rivers State (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 Curfew violators forced to lie in muddy water before being flogged by soldiers in Ilesha, Osun State (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info