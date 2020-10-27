Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury two-fight schedule released
Schedule for Tyson Fury's epic Battle of Britain heavyweight clashes against Anthony Joshua has been revealed.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


Anthony Joshua-Tyson Fury two-fight schedule confirmed Daily Post:
The dates for Tyson Fury’s epic ‘Battle of Britain’ heavyweight bouts against Anthony Joshua have been revealed. WBC heavyweight champion Fury, had announced that he had ‘agreed’ two fights with WBA, WBO, and IBF titles holder, Joshua. The clashes were ...
