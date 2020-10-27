Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Fagba Communal Crisis: Sanwo-Olu Promises To Compensate Victims, Warns Miscreants (photos)
News photo Mojidelano  - Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has on Tuesday promised to compensate residents who lost their property to the Fagba communal crisis between Hausa and Yoruba, in Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Area of the state last week.

