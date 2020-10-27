Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

UCL: Real Madrid peg back M’gladbach as Liverpool, City, Bayern secure wins
News photo Ripples  - Spanish giants, Real Madrid fought back to draw 2-2 at Bundesliga side, Monchengladbach in their Champions League matchday two encounter on Tuesday night.

8 hours ago
 Additional Sources

UCL results: Man City, Liverpool win as Real Madrid draw The Cable:
Liverpool, English Premier League (EPL) champions, on Tuesday evening, defeated FC Midtjylland of Denmark 2-0 in their UEFA champions league
UCL: Real Madrid fight back to draw at Gladbach The Punch:
Casemiro scored a last-gasp equaliser as Real Madrid fought back from two goals down to snatch a 2-2 draw at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Tuesday and avoid a second straight loss in the Champions L...
Benzema Has Not Been Totally Sharp For Real Madrid This Season – Ginter The Info Stride:
Real Madrid striker, Karim Benzema has looked odd for the team in recent games, Matthias Ginter has said. Ginter revealed this ahead of the Spanish club’s crunch tie vs Borussia Monchengladbach in the UCL. According to him, even if it is clear that the ...
Atletico Madrid 3-2 Salzburg: Joao Felix leaves it late for Simeone’s side My Celebrity & I:
Joao Felix was the star for Atletico Madrid as they bounced back in style from last week’s thumping by Bayern Munich. Atletico Madrid got their Champions League Group A campaign…


