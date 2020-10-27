Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

We disbursed N6 billion to poor households in Zamfara ' Humanitarian minister, Sadiya Umar-Farouq
Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq on Tuesday October 27 revealed that her ministry has disbursed over N6 billion to poor households in six out of the 14 local government areas of Zamfara

4 hours ago
FG disburses N6b to poor households in Zamfara
This was disclosed by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Faruk during the flag off of Grant for Rural Women Project, on Tuesday in Gusau.


