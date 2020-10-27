|
|
|
|
|
1
|
We disbursed N6 billion to poor households in Zamfara ' Humanitarian minister, Sadiya Umar-Farouq - Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
|
2
|
Police parade hoodlum who participated in attacking a police station and went away with the DPO's uniform (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
|
3
|
Rivers community protests as sea pirates attack passenger boat, kill father of six - Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
|
4
|
Unborn baby boy stuns parents when a 4D scan shows him giving them the middle finger (Photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
|
5
|
Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19 for the third time, ruling him out of Champions League clash with rival Lionel Messi - Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
|
6
|
Six policemen and four civilians killed in Lagos violence- Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Osumosu says as he lists damage done during #EndSARS protests - Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
|
7
|
"Living with Meghan made me aware of unconscious racial bias"-- Prince Harry reveals (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
|
8
|
Video shows Cardi B confronting police when they dragged her husband, Offset from his car last week (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago