Family release obituary of #EndSARS protester, Anthony Unuode who died after he was stabbed by hoodlums during the protest in Abuja
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The funeral arrangement of EndSARS protester, Anthony Onome Unuode, who was stabbed to death by hoodlums during the protest in Kubwa, on October 17, has been announced by his family.

9 hours ago
Family release obituary of #EndSARS protester, Anthony Unuode who died after he was stabbed by hoodlums during Abuja protest Yaba Left Online:
One of EndSars Protesters, Identified as Anthony Onome Umode was reportedly stabbed to death by hoodlums during the protest in Kubwa, Abuja on the 17th of October 2020. His Family has now announced his funeral arrangements.


