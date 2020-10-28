Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Daily Independent
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19 for the third time, ruling him out of Champions League clash with rival Lionel Messi
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Juventus striker, Cristiano Ronaldo has been ruled out of Wednesday's Champions League match against Barcelona after testing positive for coronavirus for the third time.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive again for coronavirus on the eve of Juventus's Champions League clash against his great rival Lionel Messi's Barcelona, according to media reports in Italy and Portugal.
Channels Television:
Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive again for coronavirus on the eve of Juventus’s Champions League clash against his great rival Lionel Messi’s Barcelona, according to media reports in Italy and Portugal. Portuguese TVI reported that Ronaldo “has ...
The Will:
CO, October 27, (THEWILL) – Italian Serie A giants Juventus are patiently awaiting results of a fresh round of coronavirus tests to be certain if their Portuguese talisman Cristiano Ronaldo will be able to play in the much anticipated UEFA Champions ...
Mojidelano:
Juventus star, Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus for the third time, making him miss the chance to go up against old Barcelona rival, Lionel Messi on Wednesday. Ronaldo would have been granted permission to play if his latest test ...
More Picks
1
We disbursed N6 billion to poor households in Zamfara ' Humanitarian minister, Sadiya Umar-Farouq -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
2
Police parade hoodlum who participated in attacking a police station and went away with the DPO's uniform (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
3
Rivers community protests as sea pirates attack passenger boat, kill father of six -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
4
Unborn baby boy stuns parents when a 4D scan shows him giving them the middle finger (Photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
5
Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19 for the third time, ruling him out of Champions League clash with rival Lionel Messi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
6
Six policemen and four civilians killed in Lagos violence- Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Osumosu says as he lists damage done during #EndSARS protests -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
7
"Living with Meghan made me aware of unconscious racial bias"-- Prince Harry reveals (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
8
Video shows Cardi B confronting police when they dragged her husband, Offset from his car last week (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
