‘This Will Make Davido So Happy’ – See What Davido Said After He Saw A Toddler Singing His FEM That Got Reactions From People
News photo Naija on Point  - . A little boy awed the 30BG boss after a video of him went viral online singing the trending song, FEM. In the video chanced…

2 hours ago
Lovely moment a baby refused to listen to any other song except “FEM” by Davido (Video) The Info NG:
Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog DMW boss, David Adeleke recently took to his social media handle to share a video of a baby who refused to listen to any other song except Fem. The baby could be seen ...
‘This Made Me Smile’ – Davido Reacts To Video Of A Baby Enjoying ‘Fem’ Information Nigeria:
Nigerian singer, Davido, has reacted to a viral video of a baby enjoying his hit song, ‘Fem’. The video, which has been in circulation on social media, shows a little baby refusing to watch cartoons.
This Toddler’s Reaction to Davido’s ‘Fem’ is the Cutest Thing Ever! Olisa TV:
It’s not surprising to see that Davido’s fanbase includes the toddlers among us evident by a cute toddler’s reaction to his music.
See What Davido Said After He Saw A Toddler Singing His FEM That Got Reactions From People Edujandon:
A little boy awed the 30BG boss after a video of him went viral online singing the trending song, FEM. In the video chanced upon by Edujandon.com , the toddler quickly stopped crying after his mom played Davido’s FEM from Youtube. The best part of this ...
Amazing! Davido Shares Cute Video Of Little Boy Dancing To His Song FEM, Says It Made Him Smile Benco News:
Nigerian singer Davido has taken to his official Instagram page to share the cute video...


