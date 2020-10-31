Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Decapitated body of Zambian doctor found as police launch manhunt for her estranged boyfriend
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A renowned Zambian medical doctor, Dr. Tasila Mercy Tembo has been found murdered days after she went missing. Her estranged soldier boyfriend is suspected to be behind the brutal murder. The decapidated body of Dr. Tembo,47, was discovered on Tuesday, ...

13 hours ago
