Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


UBTH bows to pressure, releases young woman detained for 6 months over unpaid hospital bills after losing her baby
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Management of University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) has released a young woman who was detained in the hospital for six months over unpaid bills. It was gathered that the patient, Bidemi Taiwo was admitted in the hospital on March 23, 2020.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

UBTH bows to pressure, releases young woman detained for 6 months over unpaid hospital bills after losing her baby Gistvile:
The Management of University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) has released a young woman who was detained in the hospital for six months over unpaid bills.


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info