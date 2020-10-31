Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian man arrested in India for duping a woman on matrimonial site with promises of marriage
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A 30-year-old Nigerian national, Ajide Peter Chinaka has been arrested in India for allegedly cheating a woman on a matrimonial website after posing as an NRI (Non-Resident Indian - a person of Indian origin who lives outside India) The woman from ...

9 hours ago
