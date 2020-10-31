Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


#JusticeforFavour: Court remand 7 suspects for allegedly gang-raping 11-year-old girl to death in Lagos
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - An Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos has ordered seven men to be remanded in Ikoyi Custodial Centre for allegedly gang-raping 11-year-old Favor Okechukwu to death.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info