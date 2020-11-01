Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

20 persons including children killed as trailer rams into market in Ondo state (photos/Video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - No fewer than twenty persons including women and children were killed after a truck conveying bags of rice suffered a brake failure and rammed into a market at the Ibaka area of Akungba Akoko in Akingba South-West local government area of Ondo state on ...

10 hours ago
