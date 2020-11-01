Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Akwa Ibom State Police commences 'Operation Show Your Number Plate'
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Akwa Ibom State Police Command is set to commence what it termed 'Operation Show Your Number Plate' from Monday, November 2.

9 hours ago
A statement issued by the spokesman of the command, SP Odiko MacDon on Sunday, November 1, said that the operation became necessary due to the blatant disregard for the lawful use of number plates in the state."In recent times, the Akwa Ibom State ...


