Two confirmed dead in multiple vehicular accident in Lagos (photos/Videos)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - At least two persons have been confirmed dead in a multiple vehicular accident that occurred at Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos state today November 1. The accident involved 3 cars and a truck conveying alcoholic drinks (crates of beer).

6 hours ago
