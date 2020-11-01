News at a Glance

Gombe State Commissioner loses her three brothers in ghastly motor accident Linda Ikeji Blog - Gombe State Commissioner for Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Aishatu Umar Maigari has lost three of her brothers to a ghastly motor accident.It was gathered that the motor accident occurred on Saturday, October 31, along Gombe-Kano road on their ...



