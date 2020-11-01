Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Northern Governors set to bankroll studies on #EndSARS protests
In the wake of the recent #EndSARS protests that later became a national unrest, the Northern States Governors Forum (NSGF) has announced plan to commission and bankroll a study of the protest and job creation by the Centre for Historical Documentation

9 hours ago
