Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police arrest 5 suspected cultists over violence, murder in Ogun community
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Ogun State Police Command has arrested five suspected cultists who unleashed terror on residents of Ifo town in the early hours of Sunday, November 1.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info