Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Chrissy Teigen gets tattoo in honour of son Jack following pregnancy loss
Linda Ikeji Blog  - On Halloween, Chrissy Teigen, 34, unveiled a touching tribute to her late son who died after 20 weeks of pregnancy. While on a "date night" with her husband, Teigen shared a photograph of her and John Legend holding hands.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info