Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Daily Independent
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
Former presidential candidate, Olapade Agoro dies at 77
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A former presidential candidate of the National Action Council (NAC), Olapade Agoro, is dead. He was 77. Family sources say he died on Sunday morning November 1 in a hospital after taking ill for three weeks.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
95%
More Picks
1
76-year-old President Museveni officially nominated by Uganda Electoral Commission to contest for 6th term after 34 years in power -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
2
Studying in the UK is easier than you think, Meet Top UK Universities from the comfort of your home -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
3
NDLEA arrest two men with 16.65kg of cocaine concealed in children duvet at Lagos Airport (Photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
4
Former presidential candidate, Olapade Agoro dies at 77 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
5
111 new cases of Coronavirus recorded in Nigeria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
