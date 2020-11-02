Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NDLEA arrest two men with 16.65kg of cocaine concealed in children duvet at Lagos Airport (Photos)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Two Nigerian men have been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for trafficking 16.65 kilogrammes of substances suspected to be cocaine from Brazil to Nigeria. The two suspected traffickers, Okwubunne Chidiebere Simeon ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info