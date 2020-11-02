Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Man allegedly brutalized and almost shot by soldiers who mistook him for someone else in Rivers state
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A man is fortunate to be alive after he was allegedly almost shot by soldiers in Oyigbo, Rivers state. To enforce order in Oyigbo, a curfew was imposed and soldiers have been parading the area.

11 hours ago
A Nigerian man had a near death experience and only lucky to have survived, after he was allegedly brutalized and allegedly almost shot by soldiers in Oyigbo, Rivers state.


