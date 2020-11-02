Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

76-year-old President Museveni officially nominated by Uganda Electoral Commission to contest for 6th term after 34 years in power
President Yoweri Museveni was on Monday, November 2, nominated by the Uganda Electoral Commission to contest in 2021 general election as he seeks to extend his rule to the fourth decade.

3 hours ago
