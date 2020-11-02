News at a Glance

EFCC interrogates ex-FIRS chairman, Tunde Fowler, over alleged N100bn tax evasion fraud leveled against Alpha Beta consulting Linda Ikeji Blog - A former Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service FIRS, Babatunde Fowler, is currently being interrogated by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC over the N100 billion tax evasion allegations levelled against a tax firm ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



