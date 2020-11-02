Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Young Nigerian doctor who treated injured #EndSARS protesters dies from Coronavirus
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Some Nigerian Twitter users have taken to the platform to mourn a young Nigerian doctor who died from Coronavirus. The late doctor identified as "Dr Val is said to be one of the doctors who treated people with injuries from the protest which held at ...

9 hours ago
Young Nigerian doctor who treated injured #EndSARS protesters dies from Coronavirus My Celebrity & I:
Some Nigerian Twitter users have taken to the platform to mourn a young Nigerian doctor who died from Coronavirus. The late doctor identified as “Dr Val is said to be…
Young Nigerian doctor who treated injured #EndSARS protesters dies from Coronavirus Within Nigeria:
Tragedy as a young medical doctor identified as Valentine Egbabon reportedly died of Coronavirus at the Yaba COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit in Lagos. Many Nigerians who are Twitter users have turned out to mourn the 32-year-old doctor on their social ...


