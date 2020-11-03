Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


72 new cases of Coronavirus recorded in Nigeria
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that 72 new cases of Coronavirus were recorded in the country on Monday November 2.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

72 new cases of Coronavirus recorded in Nigeria Gistvile:
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that 72 new cases of Coronavirus were recorded in the country on Monday November 2.
72 new cases of Coronavirus recorded in Nigeria Aderonke Bamidele Blog:
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has an


   More Picks
1 3-year-old girl pulled alive four days after deadly Turkey earthquake (Photos/Video)) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Journalist covering the scenes at the site of the palliative storage center found dead after allegedly arrested by Lagos State Task Force - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 Dubai ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid receives Covid-19 vaccine (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 Reejay features Oritsefemi, Martinsfeelz to birth Unbelievable EP 2.0; Hosts listening event - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
5 Outrage as #EndSARS frontliner is prevented from leaving the country and her passport seized; Oby Ezekwesili, Lala Akindoju and others react - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson dress as Egyptian ruler Cleopatra and Roman General Mark Antony for Halloween (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
7 72 new cases of Coronavirus recorded in Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 Diego Maradona admitted to hospital in Argentina just days after celebrating his 60th birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info