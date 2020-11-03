Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson dress as Egyptian ruler Cleopatra and Roman General Mark Antony for Halloween (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have released their Halloween photos.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson dress as Egyptian ruler Cleopatra and Roman General Mark Antony for Halloween (photos) Gistvile:
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have released their Halloween photos.


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info