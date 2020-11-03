Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Outrage as #EndSARS frontliner is prevented from leaving the country and her passport seized; Oby Ezekwesili, Lala Akindoju and others react
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Modupe "Moe" Odele, one of the members of the Feminist Coalition who provided support to protesters during the End SARS protests, was prevented from leaving the country and her passport seized. Moe celebrated her birthday yesterday, November 2.

