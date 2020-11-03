News at a Glance

'Gombe women learning that giving birth too often could result in death' The Punch - Chima Azubuike, Gombe At 32, Saadatu is a mother-of-seven. Along the line, she had also experienced two miscarriages. The resident of Bolari, Gombe Local Government Area of Gombe State, is married to Buba, who has 12 children from two wives.



