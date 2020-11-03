Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

#EndSARS protest not for regime change, N’Delta activist blasts northern leaders
News photo Vanguard News  - By Emma Amaize ASABA- A Niger- Delta rights activist and former President, Ijaw Youth Council, Eric Omare Esq.  has taken a swipe at Northern leaders for saying the #EndSARS protest by youth of the country was aimed at regime change.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


