Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Edo curfew to now hold from 10pm to 6am daily
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Edo Government has relaxed the curfew imposed in the state following the violence that erupted in the state. Governor Obaseki's Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie said the curfew will now hold from 10pm to 6am ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

Edo curfew to now hold from 10pm to 6am daily Gistvile:
The Edo Government has relaxed the curfew imposed in the state following the violence that erupted in the state.    Governor Obaseki’s Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie said the curfew will now hold from 10pm to 6am ...


   More Picks
1 US boxer, Adrien Broner jailed for contempt of court after flaunting cash on IG despite claiming he could not meet court payments because he was broke - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 Edo curfew to now hold from 10pm to 6am daily - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 Soldier in frenzy mode after allegedly taking Colorado (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 SERAP threatens to sue Northern Governors and NASS over social media bill - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
5 3-year-old girl pulled alive four days after deadly Turkey earthquake (Photos/Video)) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Journalist covering the scenes at the site of the palliative storage center found dead after he was allegedly arrested by Lagos State Task Force - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
7 Journalist covering the scenes at the site of the palliative storage center found dead after allegedly arrested by Lagos State Task Force - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
8 FBI warns of possible US election violence in Portland - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 The Next Titan Nigeria Season 7 Begins as 16 Entrepreneurs make it to the Titan House - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 Dubai ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid receives Covid-19 vaccine (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info