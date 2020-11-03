Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Journalist covering the scenes at the site of the palliative storage center found dead after he was allegedly arrested by Lagos State Task Force
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A journalist, Onifade Pelumi who was reportedly covering the scenes at the site of the palliative storage center in Lagos, has been found dead after he was allegedly arrested by Lagos State Task Force. The management of Gboah TV said their staff was ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

