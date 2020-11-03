Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Over 160 suspected looters to be arraigned in Adamawa courts
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Over 160 suspected looters arrested in connection with invasion and stealing of government's warehouses and other valuable properties in Adamawa State are to be arraigned before Chief Magistrate Courts II and IV respectively this week.

7 hours ago
