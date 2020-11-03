Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kanye West reveals this is his first time of voting in the US elections
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Kanye West has revealed this is his first time of voting in the US elections and he's voting for himself. The rapper who is contesting to be the 46th president of the United States took to Twitter to make this revelation. He tweeted: "God is so good .

Kanye West has revealed this is his first time of voting in the US elections and he’s voting for himself.   The rapper who is contesting to be the 46th president of the United States took to Twitter to make this revelation.


