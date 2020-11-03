Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Police charge 40 suspects to court for looting in Taraba
The Taraba state police command has charged 40 suspects to court for looting of government and private warehouses in Jalingo, the state capital.

The Taraba state police command has charged 40 suspects to court for looting of government and private warehouses in Jalingo, the state capital.


