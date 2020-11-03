News at a Glance

Dangote Leads NSE Gainers’ List Again As Stanbic Tops Losers’ List Biz Watch Nigeria - Dangote Group led the advancers’ list again on Tuesday with its cement product coming first on the gainers’ list of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) as market closed with 5,575 deals, lower than the 6,050 deals recorded on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.< ...



News Credibility Score: 92%



