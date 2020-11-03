Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Death of northerners: Arewa group blasts Southern governors
News photo Daily Post  - The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, AYCF, has expressed concern over what they called the “nonchalant attitude” of governors of Southern parts of the country, particularly Abia and Rivers, on the killing of Northerners and destruction of their ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Three soldiers, 75 terrorists killed in military operation - The Punch, 2 hours ago
2 Trump administration shelves bid to blacklist China’s Ant Group - Page One, 2 hours ago
3 Alleged Oyigbo killings threatening Igbo, Rivers relationship – Ohanaeze - The Punch, 3 hours ago
4 Global COVID-19 Deaths reach 1,218,982 from over 47.8m confirmed cases as of 3rd November 2020 - The Info Stride, 3 hours ago
5 #EndSARS: Wike redeems N200m pledge to families of 10 security personnel killed in Rivers. - Premium Times, 5 hours ago
6 Trump acknowledges parade done for him in Nigeria (Video) - Laila Blog, 5 hours ago
7 Workers protest over pay at Dangote Refinery - Ripples Nigeria, 6 hours ago
8 Dangote Refinery debunks online story about death in the refinery - Sahara Weekly Magazine, 6 hours ago
9 Governor Nyesom Wike eases curfew in Oyigbo local govt area - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 N50 Billion Released to States to Increase COVID-19 Testing- PTF - The Herald, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info