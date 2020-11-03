News at a Glance

End SARS unrest: Policeman, wife, children killed in Lagos Daily Post - A policeman was murdered in Lagos by a mob in the aftermath of the End SARS protest. His family was also wiped out at their house in Awoyaya, Ibeju Lekki Local Government Area. A citizen, who resides near the community told DAILY POST that the incident ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



