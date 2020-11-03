News at a Glance

Governor Nyesom Wike eases curfew in Oyigbo local govt area Linda Ikeji Blog - Governor Nyesom Wike has eased the 24-hour curfew he imposed in Oyigbo local government area in Rivers state. According to a statement released, the curfew will now be from 7pm to 6am.



