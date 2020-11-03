Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tragedy averted as Instagram user followed and filmed a man and the little girl he abducted in broad daylight until he left the girl and ran away (videos)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - An 11-year-old girl was able to prevent a possible kidnapping after she noticed a man with his hand over a little girl's mouth.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

Tragedy averted as Instagram user followed and filmed a man and the little girl he abducted in broad daylight until he left the girl and ran away (videos) Gistvile:
An 11-year-old girl was able to prevent a possible kidnapping after she noticed a man with his hand over a little girl’s mouth.


   More Picks
1 Tragedy averted as Instagram user followed and filmed a man and the little girl he abducted in broad daylight until he left the girl and ran away (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 Angry youths set ablaze all buildings belonging to prophet accused of "snatching manhood" in Benue community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 Governor Nyesom Wike eases curfew in Oyigbo local govt area - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
4 Governor Wike redeems N200m pledge to families of slain security operatives - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
5 Field officers begin door-to-door campaign to gather enough signatures to officially commence recall of Mojisola Alli-Macaulay from Lagos House of Assembly - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 Update: Argentine legend, Diego Maradona to undergo surgery for blood clot on brain - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 Ailing Delta businesswoman dies 8 days after she was released by kidnappers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 US boxer, Adrien Broner jailed for contempt of court after flaunting cash on IG despite claiming he could not meet court payments because he was broke - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
9 Police charge 40 suspects to court for looting in Taraba - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 Kanye West reveals this is his first time of voting in the US elections - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info