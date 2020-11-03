Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Update: Argentine legend, Diego Maradona to undergo surgery for blood clot on brain
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Argentine football legend, Diego Maradona will undergo surgery for a subdural hematoma, a blood clot on the brain, today in Buenos Aires, his doctor has confirmed.

Maradona to undergo brain surgery The Punch:
Diego Maradona will undergo surgery for a subdural hematoma within hours, a source with knowledge of the situation and local media said on Tuesday.The former Argentina football star had been ho...
Maradona To Undergo Brain Surgery Channels Television:
Argentine football great Diego Maradona will undergo brain surgery for a blood clot in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, his personal doctor said. “I will operate on him. It’s a routine operation, he’s lucid,” said Leopoldo Luque. World Cup winner Maradona, 60, ...
Maradona hospitalised, to undergo brain surgery The Cable:
Diego Maradona, Argentine football legend, will undergo emergency surgery to treat a blood clot on the brain, his personal doctor confirmed on
Maradona to undergo surgery for subdural hematoma NNN:
NNN: Surgery Buenos Aires, Nov. 3, 2020 Argentina football star Diego Maradona will undergo surgery for a subdural hematoma within hours. A source with knowledge of the situation, as well as local media, said on Tuesday. Maradona had been hospitalised ...
Maradona to undergo brain surgery Nigerian Eye:
‌Diego Maradona will undergo surgery for a subdural hematoma within hours, a source with knowledge of the situation and local media said on Tuesday.The former Argentina football star had been hospitalised since Monday night for anaemia and dehydration, ...
Maradona to undergo surgery for subdural hematoma Prompt News:
Argentina football star Diego Maradona will undergo surgery for a subdural hematoma within hours. A source with knowledge of the situation, as well as local [...]
Maradona to undergo surgery for subdural hematoma The Eagle Online:
A source with knowledge of the situation, as well as local media, said on Tuesday.


