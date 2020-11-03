Post News
News at a Glance
Update: Argentine legend, Diego Maradona to undergo surgery for blood clot on brain
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Argentine football legend, Diego Maradona will undergo surgery for a subdural hematoma, a blood clot on the brain, today in Buenos Aires, his doctor has confirmed.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Diego Maradona will undergo surgery for a subdural hematoma within hours, a source with knowledge of the situation and local media said on Tuesday.The former Argentina football star had been ho...
Channels Television:
Argentine football great Diego Maradona will undergo brain surgery for a blood clot in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, his personal doctor said. “I will operate on him. It’s a routine operation, he’s lucid,” said Leopoldo Luque. World Cup winner Maradona, 60, ...
The Cable:
Diego Maradona, Argentine football legend, will undergo emergency surgery to treat a blood clot on the brain, his personal doctor confirmed on
NNN:
NNN: Surgery Buenos Aires, Nov. 3, 2020 Argentina football star Diego Maradona will undergo surgery for a subdural hematoma within hours. A source with knowledge of the situation, as well as local media, said on Tuesday. Maradona had been hospitalised ...
Nigerian Eye:
Diego Maradona will undergo surgery for a subdural hematoma within hours, a source with knowledge of the situation and local media said on Tuesday.The former Argentina football star had been hospitalised since Monday night for anaemia and dehydration, ...
Prompt News:
Argentina football star Diego Maradona will undergo surgery for a subdural hematoma within hours. A source with knowledge of the situation, as well as local [...]
The Eagle Online:
A source with knowledge of the situation, as well as local media, said on Tuesday.
