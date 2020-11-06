Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Former Trump adviser, Steve Bannon banned from Twitter after calling for the beheading of Dr. Anthony Fauci and FBI director, Christopher Wray
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Donald Trump's former chief strategist, Steve Bannon has been banned from Twitter after he called for the beheading of America's top infectious-disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and the FBI director, Christopher Wray for failing to back the president.

12 hours ago
