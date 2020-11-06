Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bloody Green Productions and Lexanton Nigeria announce the winner of their first short film competition
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Renowned Nollywood production company, Bloody Green Productions Limited, and seasoned media and television production house, Lexanton Nigeria Limited have just announced fast rising actor and writer, Bruno Eziefule as winner of their first short film ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info