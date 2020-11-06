Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ebonyi Government bans high-speed motorcycles
The Ebonyi State Government has issued a ban on the use of high-speed motorcycles for both private and commercial purposes in Abakaliki and other urban centres in the state.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


