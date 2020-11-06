Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police rescue nursing mother stranded with her kids in the middle of the night in Lagos
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Lagos State police officers rescued a woman and her kids when they found them stranded in the middle of the night. According to the Lagos State Police Command, the woman was seen around Funso Williams Avenue at about 1:15 am on Friday, November 6.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info