Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Court remand #EndSARS protesters in prison (photos and video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A magistrate court sitting in Abuja has reportedly ordered the remand of five persons who participated in the #ENDSARS protest in front of the National Assembly in Abuja on Friday, November 6, at a correctional center.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

Court remand #EndSARS protesters in prison (photos and video) Laila Blog:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Court remand #EndSARS protesters in prison (photos and video) A magistrate court has reportedly ordered the remand of five persons who participated in the #ENDSARS protest in front of the National Assembly Read More >> ...


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info