News at a Glance

Insurgency Didn’t Start From Protest – Shehu Sani Replies Zulum Information Nigeria - Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has expressed that the Boko Haram insurgency didn’t start from protest as opined by Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum. Recall that while speaking to newsmen in Abuja on Friday, Governor Zulum warned #EndSARS ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



