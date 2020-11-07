Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Scripturally, bride price is only paid for virgins - Reno Omokri
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Reno Omokri says according to the scriptures, bride price is only paid for brides who are virgins. Taking to his Twitter handle on Saturday November 4, he wrote;"What I am going to say will shock people.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

Scripturally, bride price is only paid for virgins - Reno Omokri Black Berry Babes:
to his Twitter handle on Saturday November 4, he wrote;"What I am going to say will shock people. Scripturally, Bride Price is ONLY paid for virgins. Don’t argue with me. Argue with God. See Exodus 22:16-17.


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info