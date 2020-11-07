Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Real Madrid stars, Eden Hazard and Casemiro test positive for COVID-19
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Real Madrid have announced that Eden Hazard and Casemiro have both tested positive for COVID-19. The Belgian winger and the Brazilian midfielder were among the group of players and staff who were tested at Valdebebas in the latest round of tests ...

6 hours ago
